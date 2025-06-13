Tiger's Fate: Mystery of the Deolapar Forest

A tiger's carcass was discovered in the Deolapar forest range of Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday morning by forest officers during their routine patrolling. The incident took place in the Bandra forest beat, specifically in compartment no 275.

Officials, including Deputy Conservator of Forests Bharat Singh Hada, confirmed that initial checks revealed the tiger's body was intact. The findings have ruled out any immediate suspicion of foul play or poaching.

Further insights, such as the feline's age, will be determined following a post-mortem report and DNA analysis. These examinations are crucial for providing more information about the tiger's identity and the cause of death.