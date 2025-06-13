Left Menu

Tiger's Fate: Mystery of the Deolapar Forest

A tiger's carcass was discovered in Maharashtra's Nagpur district's Deolapar forest range. Found during routine patrolling, the feline seemed intact upon preliminary examination. A post-mortem and DNA analysis will reveal more details about the tiger, including its age, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:59 IST
Tiger's Fate: Mystery of the Deolapar Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger's carcass was discovered in the Deolapar forest range of Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday morning by forest officers during their routine patrolling. The incident took place in the Bandra forest beat, specifically in compartment no 275.

Officials, including Deputy Conservator of Forests Bharat Singh Hada, confirmed that initial checks revealed the tiger's body was intact. The findings have ruled out any immediate suspicion of foul play or poaching.

Further insights, such as the feline's age, will be determined following a post-mortem report and DNA analysis. These examinations are crucial for providing more information about the tiger's identity and the cause of death.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025