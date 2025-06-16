Hope Amidst Ruins: Gaza Reacts to Iranian Missile Strikes on Israel

The Gaza Strip reacted with a complex mix of hope and sadness as Iranian missiles hit Israeli cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa early Monday morning, killing at least eight people. Following Israeli military operations targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, Tehran's response shocked many, including Palestinians and Israelis.

In Gaza City, resident Mohammad Jamal expressed astonishment at the effectiveness of Iran's retaliation, while Tahrir, a displaced mother of four, hoped the sense of vulnerability felt in Israel might shift perspectives toward ending the longstanding conflict. The Israeli Iron Dome defense system failed to intercept the incoming rockets, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

As the violence in Gaza, instigated by Hamas militants over 20 months ago, continues with a staggering Palestinian death toll, international mediation efforts falter. Under these circumstances, local factions, while wary of Iran's broader interventions, welcomed its support, hoping it pressures Israel toward peace negotiations.

