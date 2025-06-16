Tragic Electrocution in Delhi: Teenagers' Struggle for Family Support
Two teenage roadside eatery workers, Bharat and Arvind, died of electrocution in Delhi's RK Puram after rain and thunderstorms caused electric wires to fall. Both had moved from Bihar seeking better opportunities, sending most of their earnings home. The incident has raised concerns over infrastructure negligence.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, two young workers, Bharat and Arvind, lost their lives to electrocution in Delhi's RK Puram area, highlighting the perils faced by migrant workers in search of a better life.
The duo, employed at a roadside eatery, were sleeping on a footpath when a storm damaged electric wires, causing them to fall and fatally shock both teens. Their families in Bihar were unaware of the hardships they endured, believing they had secured better employment and accommodations.
The incident has sparked outrage over the city's neglected infrastructure, with accusations directed at the electricity department for failing to address hanging wires despite multiple complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
