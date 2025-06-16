Mumbai's Water Metro: Navigating New Horizons in Urban Transport
Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has urged for a development plan for a water metro in Mumbai within three months. The initiative, surveyed by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation, aims to establish 29 terminals on 10 routes, significantly enhancing urban transport and providing an alternative commute system.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has set a deadline of three months for officials to submit a development plan for a water metro in Mumbai. This initiative aims to introduce a new dimension to the city's transport system.
The Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited conducted a survey that was submitted to Minister Rane. The project envisions 29 terminals and 10 routes, fostering connectivity between Mumbai's suburbs and the city, especially targeting areas like Bandra, Worli, Versova, South Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.
Rane emphasized route selection should maximize passenger benefits and maintain affordable ticket prices. The project, including infrastructure at jetty terminals and boat procurement, is projected to require an investment of Rs 2500 crore, marking a substantial step in enhancing Mumbai's urban mobility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Global Connectivity: AAI's Mega Incentive Scheme at Port Blair Airport
Air India and Air Mauritius Strengthen Codeshare Agreement for Enhanced Connectivity
AfDB Launches Integrate Africa Magazine to Celebrate a Decade of Connectivity
Green Light for Kerala's Sabari Rail Project: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
Vande Bharat Express Set to Transform Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir