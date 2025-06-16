Mumbai's Water Metro: Navigating New Horizons in Urban Transport

Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has set a deadline of three months for officials to submit a development plan for a water metro in Mumbai. This initiative aims to introduce a new dimension to the city's transport system.

The Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited conducted a survey that was submitted to Minister Rane. The project envisions 29 terminals and 10 routes, fostering connectivity between Mumbai's suburbs and the city, especially targeting areas like Bandra, Worli, Versova, South Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

Rane emphasized route selection should maximize passenger benefits and maintain affordable ticket prices. The project, including infrastructure at jetty terminals and boat procurement, is projected to require an investment of Rs 2500 crore, marking a substantial step in enhancing Mumbai's urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)