Left Menu

Mumbai's Water Metro: Navigating New Horizons in Urban Transport

Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has urged for a development plan for a water metro in Mumbai within three months. The initiative, surveyed by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation, aims to establish 29 terminals on 10 routes, significantly enhancing urban transport and providing an alternative commute system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:34 IST
Mumbai's Water Metro: Navigating New Horizons in Urban Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has set a deadline of three months for officials to submit a development plan for a water metro in Mumbai. This initiative aims to introduce a new dimension to the city's transport system.

The Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited conducted a survey that was submitted to Minister Rane. The project envisions 29 terminals and 10 routes, fostering connectivity between Mumbai's suburbs and the city, especially targeting areas like Bandra, Worli, Versova, South Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

Rane emphasized route selection should maximize passenger benefits and maintain affordable ticket prices. The project, including infrastructure at jetty terminals and boat procurement, is projected to require an investment of Rs 2500 crore, marking a substantial step in enhancing Mumbai's urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025