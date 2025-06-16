Empowering Mayors: The Backbone of Urban Development
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the critical role of mayors in urban development at the All India Mayor's Executive Council meeting. He highlighted the progress in Haryana, where mayors are elected directly and possess executive powers, envisioning cities as hubs of innovation and economic growth.
During the 115th meeting of the All India Mayor's Executive Council, Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, underscored the pivotal role mayors play in urban development and progress.
Saini lauded the direct election of mayors in Haryana, equipped with executive powers, creating a stronger bridge between citizens and their representatives.
He highlighted Haryana's vision of urbanization as an opportunity, stressing smart city projects and enhanced budget allocations as drivers of innovation and growth.
