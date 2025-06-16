Pre-Monsoon Rains Bring Respite to Uttar Pradesh: IMD Update

In a welcome change, a fresh spell of pre-monsoon rains over Sunday and Monday has brought relief to several regions of Uttar Pradesh plagued by extreme heat, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The India Meteorological Department attributes this weather shift to the interaction of western disturbances in the upper troposphere with easterly winds at lower levels. This has led to light to moderate rainfall across many areas, particularly noting significant downpours in western Uttar Pradesh.

With the conditions becoming more favorable for the southwest monsoon to progress, the IMD forecasts persistent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the coming days, offering a further respite from high temperatures and heatwave conditions across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)