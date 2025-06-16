Left Menu

Pre-Monsoon Rains Bring Respite to Uttar Pradesh: IMD Update

A recent spell of pre-monsoon rains in Uttar Pradesh has provided much-needed relief from the extreme heat. Triggered by weather disturbances, this change has brought rainfall to various parts, especially in western regions. The IMD forecasts continued rain, aiding the southwest monsoon's advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:27 IST
Pre-Monsoon Rains Bring Respite to Uttar Pradesh: IMD Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a welcome change, a fresh spell of pre-monsoon rains over Sunday and Monday has brought relief to several regions of Uttar Pradesh plagued by extreme heat, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The India Meteorological Department attributes this weather shift to the interaction of western disturbances in the upper troposphere with easterly winds at lower levels. This has led to light to moderate rainfall across many areas, particularly noting significant downpours in western Uttar Pradesh.

With the conditions becoming more favorable for the southwest monsoon to progress, the IMD forecasts persistent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the coming days, offering a further respite from high temperatures and heatwave conditions across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025