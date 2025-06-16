Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar's Buxar: A Grim Reminder of Nature's Fury

At least three individuals lost their lives after a lightning strike in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event unfolded in the Mufassil area during the afternoon, prompting immediate response from district administration officials who transported the injured to the nearest government hospital. The total number of injured remains undisclosed.

This incident is a somber reminder of previous tragedies in the state, where earlier this year, over 90 people perished in lightning-related incidents. The strikes have not only claimed lives but also inflicted severe damage to homes and agricultural lands, with Nalanda district previously bearing the highest fatality rate.