Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar's Buxar: A Grim Reminder of Nature's Fury

In Bihar's Buxar district, a lightning strike killed at least three people. This incident, occurring in the Mufassil area, highlights the recurring danger of lightning in the region, where over 90 people died earlier this year. Lightning has also resulted in significant damage to crops and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At least three individuals lost their lives after a lightning strike in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event unfolded in the Mufassil area during the afternoon, prompting immediate response from district administration officials who transported the injured to the nearest government hospital. The total number of injured remains undisclosed.

This incident is a somber reminder of previous tragedies in the state, where earlier this year, over 90 people perished in lightning-related incidents. The strikes have not only claimed lives but also inflicted severe damage to homes and agricultural lands, with Nalanda district previously bearing the highest fatality rate.

