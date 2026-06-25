Airbus Workers Rally Against On-Site Workweek Increase

French Unions Called Oneday Stoppages And Protests At Airbus On Thursday As The European Planemaker Moves To Raise The Number Of Onsite Working Days For Whitecollar Staff To At Least Four A Week From At Least Three The Action

In a notable event for Airbus, French unions organized protests and one-day stoppages at the company's facilities on Thursday. The European planemaker is aiming to increase the number of on-site working days for white-collar staff from at least three to four per week. This move comes as Airbus faces a slow start in aircraft deliveries and is under pressure to meet its annual target of 870 jets amid supply-chain challenges, such as engine shortages.

The CGT union, one of the parties leading the action, called on employees to gather at Airbus' Blagnac site to express their dissatisfaction. Over 100 staff demonstrated, although production was reportedly unaffected. Meanwhile, the CFDT union announced a separate rally and is considering legal action, accusing Airbus of applying its 2024 remote-working agreement in bad faith. FO, another union, emphasized that any changes to work conditions should be paused until the next Airbus European works council meeting.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury communicated the new group-wide hybrid work policy, emphasizing collaboration and flexibility. A spokesperson confirmed that the policy primarily affects white-collar roles like engineers, as not all assembly workers and technicians are eligible for hybrid work. Following the protests, the CGT union has requested an official meeting with Faury to discuss the changes.