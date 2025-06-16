Left Menu

Om Birla Unveils Rs 105 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Kota

Om Birla inaugurated development projects worth Rs 105 crore aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity in Kota. These include bridges, roads, and rural infrastructure, alongside aid for families affected by natural disasters. The projects aim to boost local development, agriculture, and water access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:24 IST
On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched several infrastructure projects totaling Rs 105 crore in Kota, according to official sources. A key feature is the high-level bridge over the Kali Sindh River, which aims to boost connectivity and infrastructure development in the region.

These initiatives are designed to enhance infrastructure through newly constructed bridges and cemented roads, alongside advancements in rural infrastructure. The projects aim to bolster local development while addressing the plight of families affected by recent disasters, with housing approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Moreover, projects like cemented roads in areas from Sultanpur to Neemoda-Ujad and connecting them to main routes like the Delhi-Ujjain-Patan will uplift trade and tourism. Water supply to 4,000 hectares will improve agricultural yields, aiding farmers to diversify crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

