Om Birla Unveils Rs 105 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Kota

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched several infrastructure projects totaling Rs 105 crore in Kota, according to official sources. A key feature is the high-level bridge over the Kali Sindh River, which aims to boost connectivity and infrastructure development in the region.

These initiatives are designed to enhance infrastructure through newly constructed bridges and cemented roads, alongside advancements in rural infrastructure. The projects aim to bolster local development while addressing the plight of families affected by recent disasters, with housing approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Moreover, projects like cemented roads in areas from Sultanpur to Neemoda-Ujad and connecting them to main routes like the Delhi-Ujjain-Patan will uplift trade and tourism. Water supply to 4,000 hectares will improve agricultural yields, aiding farmers to diversify crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)