High Seas Drama: Oil Tankers Collide Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Two oil tankers collided near the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing electronic interference from Iran-Israel tensions. The collision resulted in no injuries or oil spills. The UAE coast guard evacuated 24 crew members from one ship, while the other continued its route with minimal damage.
In a dramatic incident near the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, two oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday. This comes amid heightened electronic interference due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, though no crew injuries or oil spillage were reported.
The United Arab Emirates' coast guard successfully evacuated 24 individuals from the tanker Adalynn to Khor Fakkan port following the crash, which occurred 24 nautical miles off the nation's eastern coast. The second vessel, the Front Eagle, managed to avoid significant pollution despite a deck fire, as confirmed by its owner, Frontline.
The Front Eagle, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude, was bound for China. Meanwhile, the empty Adalynn was heading to the Suez Canal. Electronic interference apparently related to missile exchanges between Iran and Israel has complicated navigation in the area, a vital oil transport route handling a fifth of the world's supply.
