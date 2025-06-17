Left Menu

High Seas Drama: Oil Tankers Collide Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Two oil tankers collided near the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing electronic interference from Iran-Israel tensions. The collision resulted in no injuries or oil spills. The UAE coast guard evacuated 24 crew members from one ship, while the other continued its route with minimal damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:56 IST
High Seas Drama: Oil Tankers Collide Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic incident near the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, two oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday. This comes amid heightened electronic interference due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, though no crew injuries or oil spillage were reported.

The United Arab Emirates' coast guard successfully evacuated 24 individuals from the tanker Adalynn to Khor Fakkan port following the crash, which occurred 24 nautical miles off the nation's eastern coast. The second vessel, the Front Eagle, managed to avoid significant pollution despite a deck fire, as confirmed by its owner, Frontline.

The Front Eagle, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude, was bound for China. Meanwhile, the empty Adalynn was heading to the Suez Canal. Electronic interference apparently related to missile exchanges between Iran and Israel has complicated navigation in the area, a vital oil transport route handling a fifth of the world's supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025