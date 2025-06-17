High Seas Drama: Oil Tankers Collide Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

In a dramatic incident near the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, two oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday. This comes amid heightened electronic interference due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, though no crew injuries or oil spillage were reported.

The United Arab Emirates' coast guard successfully evacuated 24 individuals from the tanker Adalynn to Khor Fakkan port following the crash, which occurred 24 nautical miles off the nation's eastern coast. The second vessel, the Front Eagle, managed to avoid significant pollution despite a deck fire, as confirmed by its owner, Frontline.

The Front Eagle, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude, was bound for China. Meanwhile, the empty Adalynn was heading to the Suez Canal. Electronic interference apparently related to missile exchanges between Iran and Israel has complicated navigation in the area, a vital oil transport route handling a fifth of the world's supply.

