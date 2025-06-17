Fire and Interference: Oil Tankers Collide Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

In a dramatic incident near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, two oil tankers recently collided and caught fire amid ongoing conflicts between Iran and Israel. As electronic interference disrupted navigation in this critical sea route, fears of a consequential oil spillage were fortunately unfounded, with no crew injuries reported.

The United Arab Emirates' coast guard effectively coordinated the evacuation of 24 crew members from the tanker Adalynn, safely directing them to Khor Fakkan port after the crash occurred 24 nautical miles off the UAE's eastern coast. The second vessel involved, the Front Eagle, its personnel unharmed, experienced a blaze on its deck, which the Oslo-listed owner, Frontline, confirmed did not result in pollution.

The causes behind the collision are subject of an ongoing investigation, with Frontline denying any external interference at this juncture. As tensions between Iran and Israel linger, the global community closely monitors any further developments in this oil-rich yet politically volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)