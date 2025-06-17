Left Menu

Fire and Interference: Oil Tankers Collide Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Two oil tankers collided and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. Despite electronic interference affecting navigation in the region, there were no reported injuries or oil spillage. An investigation is underway, and both tankers head to respective destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:27 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic incident near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, two oil tankers recently collided and caught fire amid ongoing conflicts between Iran and Israel. As electronic interference disrupted navigation in this critical sea route, fears of a consequential oil spillage were fortunately unfounded, with no crew injuries reported.

The United Arab Emirates' coast guard effectively coordinated the evacuation of 24 crew members from the tanker Adalynn, safely directing them to Khor Fakkan port after the crash occurred 24 nautical miles off the UAE's eastern coast. The second vessel involved, the Front Eagle, its personnel unharmed, experienced a blaze on its deck, which the Oslo-listed owner, Frontline, confirmed did not result in pollution.

The causes behind the collision are subject of an ongoing investigation, with Frontline denying any external interference at this juncture. As tensions between Iran and Israel linger, the global community closely monitors any further developments in this oil-rich yet politically volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

