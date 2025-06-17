Tragic Lightning Strikes: Woman Killed, Children Injured in Deoria
In Deoria district, a woman was killed and two children injured in separate lightning strikes. Vidyavati Devi died while collecting flowers, and children Preeti and Krishna were injured playing in the rain. The woman was declared dead in Gorakhpur, while the children are stable in Deoria hospital.
A tragic series of lightning strikes in Deoria district resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to two children, local police reported.
The first incident occurred in Mehra Purwa village when Vidyavati Devi was fatally struck by lightning early morning while collecting flowers during light rainfall. Despite being rushed to medical facilities in both Deoria and Gorakhpur, doctors confirmed her demise.
In a separate incident in Sherwa Babhnauli village, young siblings Preeti and Krishna were injured while playing in the rain. They are currently receiving treatment at Maharshi Devrah Baba Medical College, where their condition is reported as stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
