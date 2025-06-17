Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Swift Completion of AYUSH University Amid Development Reviews
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized quick completion of the state's first AYUSH University due to project delays. During a review, he evaluated law, order, and preparations for key events, including inaugurations. Adityanath called for robust flood management and urged for civic cleanliness and urban development enhancements.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to accelerate the construction of the state's inaugural AYUSH University, expressing dissatisfaction with the delays. He demanded strict measures against the companies accountable for the sluggish progress.
In a review meeting held at the Gorakhnath temple complex, the chief minister evaluated development projects, law and order situation, and preparations for upcoming key events. Adityanath assessed arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu's visit on June 30 to inaugurate AYUSH University and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway inauguration on June 20, insisting on prominently displaying government schemes at the public meeting.
The chief minister provided directives for a grand International Yoga Day celebration on June 21, ensuring broad public involvement. To tackle traffic issues, he ordered verification of roadside vendors and prevention of new slums along roadsides. Adityanath emphasized flood readiness, urged reinforcement of embankments, and called for proper drainage systems in urban regions.
