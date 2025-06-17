The Deadliest Strike: A Devastating Attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, witnessed its most devastating assault this year when Russian forces targeted a section of an apartment block, resulting in the deadliest attack to date.

A massive barrage consisting of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles claimed the lives of at least 16 individuals and left 134 injured.

Declared a day of mourning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that the attack exemplified terrorism, urging the global community to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)