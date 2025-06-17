Left Menu

The Deadliest Strike: A Devastating Attack on Kyiv

A section of an apartment block in Kyiv was flattened during the deadliest attack this year, with a barrage of drones and missiles killing at least 16 people. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and international officials condemned the strike as terrorism, underscoring the civilian threat of such warfare tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, witnessed its most devastating assault this year when Russian forces targeted a section of an apartment block, resulting in the deadliest attack to date.

A massive barrage consisting of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles claimed the lives of at least 16 individuals and left 134 injured.

Declared a day of mourning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that the attack exemplified terrorism, urging the global community to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

