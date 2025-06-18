Devastating Missile Strikes in Kyiv: Ukraine Mourns Heavy Losses
Russia launched a brutal missile attack on Kyiv, marking its deadliest strike on the Ukrainian capital this year. The assault killed at least 18 people and injured 151. Ukrainian officials called for global action against Russia, emphasizing the urgent need for improved air defenses as tensions with Moscow escalate.
In a harrowing escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Kyiv, culminating in the most lethal strike on the Ukrainian capital this year. At least 18 people were killed and 151 wounded, with the assault drawing international condemnation and calls for enhanced defenses.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's response underscored the gravity of the attack, urging the international community to respond decisively to Russia's aggression. Addressing a G7 summit in Canada, Zelenskiy reiterated the urgent necessity for improved air defense systems.
The United Nations and Ukrainian officials highlighted the risks of such militaristic tactics, emphasizing the severe humanitarian toll on civilians. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed its attack targeted military-industrial sites, despite the widespread damage in civilian areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada: A Global Meetup
Renewed Ties: Canada and India Set for Collaborative Future at G7 Summit
Modi to Strengthen Indo-Canadian Ties at G7 Summit
Renewing Ties: Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada
Prime Minister Modi Set to Attend G7 Summit in Canada; Meeting with PM Mark Carney on the Agenda