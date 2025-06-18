Devastating Missile Strikes in Kyiv: Ukraine Mourns Heavy Losses

In a harrowing escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Kyiv, culminating in the most lethal strike on the Ukrainian capital this year. At least 18 people were killed and 151 wounded, with the assault drawing international condemnation and calls for enhanced defenses.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's response underscored the gravity of the attack, urging the international community to respond decisively to Russia's aggression. Addressing a G7 summit in Canada, Zelenskiy reiterated the urgent necessity for improved air defense systems.

The United Nations and Ukrainian officials highlighted the risks of such militaristic tactics, emphasizing the severe humanitarian toll on civilians. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed its attack targeted military-industrial sites, despite the widespread damage in civilian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)