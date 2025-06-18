Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Unveils Tiger Conservation and Solar Energy Boost

The Chhattisgarh government plans to establish the Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society to conserve its dwindling tiger population and promote eco-tourism. Additionally, they approved financial aid for solar rooftop installations to enhance renewable energy usage, aiming to install 130,000 solar power plants by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:57 IST
The Chhattisgarh government has announced the formation of a new society dedicated to tiger conservation amid concerns over the declining tiger population in the state. Named the 'Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society,' the initiative aims to harness local and external support for wildlife preservation while promoting eco-tourism and creating job opportunities.

Alongside wildlife conservation efforts, the state cabinet also approved a financial assistance scheme to encourage the installation of solar rooftop plants under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme is designed to promote renewable energy by providing varying levels of financial support to consumers based on their solar plant capacity.

With a target to install 60,000 solar power plants by 2025-26 and 70,000 by 2026-27, the state anticipates a significant financial outlay but expects considerable environmental and economic benefits. The initiative represents a dual commitment to both sustainable energy and biodiversity conservation in Chhattisgarh.

