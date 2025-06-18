Left Menu

Early Arrival of Southwest Monsoon Brings Rains to Rajasthan

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Rajasthan a week ahead of schedule, bringing moderate to heavy rain in eastern regions. Kaman in Bharatpur recorded the highest rainfall. The monsoon's early entry is due to a low-pressure area over the state's middle parts, predicting continued rain over the next few days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:51 IST
Early Arrival of Southwest Monsoon Brings Rains to Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon has made an early arrival in Rajasthan, according to the Met department. Entering the state a week ahead of schedule, the monsoon has brought significant rainfall to the eastern regions. Kaman in Bharatpur recorded 101 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Jaipur Met Centre Director Radheyshyam Sharma stated that the monsoon's path brought it in from the south and southeast, ahead of the predicted timeline. This early entry has resulted in widespread precipitation across many areas.

Sharma noted the formation of a low-pressure system over Rajasthan's central areas, which will keep the monsoon conditions active. Forecasts indicate continued moderate to heavy rainfall in the eastern regions over the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025