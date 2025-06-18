Early Arrival of Southwest Monsoon Brings Rains to Rajasthan

The southwest monsoon has made an early arrival in Rajasthan, according to the Met department. Entering the state a week ahead of schedule, the monsoon has brought significant rainfall to the eastern regions. Kaman in Bharatpur recorded 101 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Jaipur Met Centre Director Radheyshyam Sharma stated that the monsoon's path brought it in from the south and southeast, ahead of the predicted timeline. This early entry has resulted in widespread precipitation across many areas.

Sharma noted the formation of a low-pressure system over Rajasthan's central areas, which will keep the monsoon conditions active. Forecasts indicate continued moderate to heavy rainfall in the eastern regions over the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)