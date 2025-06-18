Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Unveils Bold Infrastructure Roadmap for Future Growth

The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has launched a five-year strategic plan set to enhance sustainability and economic growth. The roadmap emphasizes private sector engagement and outlines strategic initiatives to foster liveability, resilience, and innovation across Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:54 IST
The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) unveiled a groundbreaking five-year strategic plan and Capital Projects Roadmap for 2025-2029, designed to boost liveability, sustainability, and economic prosperity across the emirate. This ambitious initiative was announced on the periphery of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS).

Aligned with the vision of Abu Dhabi's leadership, the roadmap will see ADPIC spearheading the development and delivery of government capital projects aimed at driving long-term growth. With a focus on enhancing liveability, accelerating private sector engagement, and advancing digital transformation, the roadmap sets a comprehensive strategy for the emirate's future.

A cornerstone of the plan is to increase private sector involvement in capital projects by 20% annually, encouraging significant investment and new business opportunities. This roadmap serves as a pivotal step in positioning Abu Dhabi for heightened sustainability and global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

