G Square Realtors Unveils Bold North Chennai Villa Plot Expansion
G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd plans an ambitious development project in North Chennai, acquiring 62.38 acres for 1,091 villa plots. With a Rs 230 crore investment, the project offers strategic connectivity and infrastructure. The development aims to transform North Chennai into a high-growth residential area with modern amenities.
G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has announced a significant expansion project, acquiring 62.38 acres in North Chennai to develop 1,091 villa plots. This ambitious project is poised to reshape the region's residential landscape.
The development is strategically located across Red Hills, Puzhal, and Karanodai, with a total investment of Rs 230 crore. It promises easy access to transit corridors, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, reflecting the area's rapid development and improving infrastructure.
Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam states that North Chennai is undergoing a transformation, with major connectivity upgrades and burgeoning social infrastructure positioning it as a future high-growth residential hub. G Square Realtors' new projects will feature modern amenities, including ready-to-construct plots, blacktop roads, and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.
