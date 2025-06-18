Delhi Metro's Crusade Against Urban Defacement
The Delhi Metro initiates a campaign to remove illegal posters and graffiti, with 327 sites cleared and 53 FIRs filed. Special paint will protect walls, and artistic designs are planned for decoration. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes public responsibility and joint accountability across departments.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched an initiative to combat the defacement of metro walls and structures with posters, banners, and graffiti.
This follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive, resulting in an FIR against 53 individuals and organizations.
The campaign has already seen 327 sites cleared of illegal materials.
A special monitoring team has been instituted by the DMRC to oversee metro stations and structures.
Protective anti-carbonation paint will be applied to walls to mitigate future damage.
Plans to embellish select metro station walls with artistic designs are also in progress.
''Delhi Metro is the pride of our capital,'' Gupta remarked, urging citizens to take responsibility in maintaining its cleanliness.
The government, under Gupta's leadership, has implemented a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorized public property defacement.
Gupta stressed the importance of accountability across departments such as PWD, MCD, and NDMC.
She called upon Delhi's citizens to participate actively in the beautification campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
