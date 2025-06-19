Left Menu

New U.S. Dietary Guidelines May Change Alcohol Advice

The U.S. government may update its dietary guidelines by removing the specific daily limit on alcohol consumption, focusing instead on moderation. This change is still in development and could significantly affect the alcohol industry, which has been lobbying against stricter regulations due to increasing health concerns.

The U.S. government is poised to make significant changes to its dietary guidelines, potentially removing the longstanding recommendation that adults limit their alcohol intake to one or two drinks per day. According to sources familiar with the situation, the new guidelines will stress moderation due to the associated health risks.

Currently, guidelines advise women to have no more than one drink per day and men to have no more than two. Similar guidelines exist in other countries. Despite potential health benefits like a reduced stroke risk, even moderate drinking is linked to higher cancer risks. The scientific basis for any specific daily limits is considered limited, prompting a shift toward guidelines rooted in robust evidence.

Lobbying efforts have come from major industry players, including Diageo and Anheuser-Busch InBev, who have significant financial stakes in the outcome. While industry pushback continues, health advocacy groups stress that any guidelines should remain science-based and free from bias. Conflicting reports challenge the relationship between alcohol and health, highlighting the complexities involved in setting such guidelines.

