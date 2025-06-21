Tragedy Strikes: Woman Electrocuted at Dombivali Workshop

A shocking incident in Maharashtra's Thane district led to the death of 45-year-old Akshata Jadhav. She was electrocuted while operating a powder coating machine in her Dombivali workshop on Thursday.

According to officials from Manpada police station, Jadhav collapsed from the electric shock as she worked on the machine. Her coworkers quickly rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover further details about the incident. This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the risks faced by workers in industrial settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)