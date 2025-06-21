Negligence Leads to Tragic Electrocution of 10-Year-Old in Bengaluru
A tragic incident in Bengaluru resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy due to electrocution. An FIR has been filed against local administrative bodies and the building owner. The incident raises questions about infrastructure safety and accountability in urban areas.
An FIR has been registered against officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) following the electrocution death of a 10-year-old boy, according to police sources.
The tragic event took place on June 15 in K R Puram, where Ananth, originally from Nepal, was accidentally electrocuted while playing alone with a broom on the third floor of his rented accommodation. A high-tension wire was the source of the fatal incident.
The boy's screams alerted neighbors who quickly transported him to local hospitals. Despite advanced treatment, he succumbed to his injuries, leading to a legal case filed by his mother under negligence laws.
