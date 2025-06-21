Left Menu

Sewer Overflow Causes Traffic Chaos near Qutub Minar Station

A sewer overflow near Qutub Minar Metro station caused significant traffic disruption on Anuvrat Marg, affecting the carriageway from Mehrauli to Gurugram. Vehicles struggled to navigate flooded roads, leading to congestion. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.

On Saturday, a sewer overflow near the Qutub Minar Metro station severely impacted traffic on Anuvrat Marg, according to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police. The overflow affected the carriageway heading from Mehrauli to Gurugram.

Vehicles were compelled to navigate through flooded roads, creating significant congestion and hindrances in the area. The overflow caused a bottleneck, making commuting challenging for those traveling in this section of the capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys with the situation in mind. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternative routes to avoid delays caused by the overflow situation.

