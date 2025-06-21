Sewer Overflow Causes Traffic Chaos near Qutub Minar Station

On Saturday, a sewer overflow near the Qutub Minar Metro station severely impacted traffic on Anuvrat Marg, according to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police. The overflow affected the carriageway heading from Mehrauli to Gurugram.

Vehicles were compelled to navigate through flooded roads, creating significant congestion and hindrances in the area. The overflow caused a bottleneck, making commuting challenging for those traveling in this section of the capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys with the situation in mind. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternative routes to avoid delays caused by the overflow situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)