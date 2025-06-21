Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Bilaspur: Borewell Workers' Fatal Journey

A tragic accident in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, claimed the lives of three individuals and injured two others when their car struck a roadside boundary wall. The victims were returning from borewell drilling work when the driver lost control, causing a severe collision. Injured persons were hospitalized for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:10 IST
In a tragic road mishap, three individuals lost their lives, and two others were injured after their vehicle collided with a roadside boundary wall in Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 PM near Binauri village under Sakri police station. The victims were returning to their homes after borewell drilling assignments when the driver lost control, leading to the catastrophic impact.

The powerful collision uprooted five boundary wall pillars and caused severe damage to the vehicle. Among the deceased were Suresh Vasudev, Pawan Ratre, and Vijay Rajput. The injured, Ramlal Yadav and Jayant Vaishnav, were rushed to CIMS Hospital in Bilaspur for urgent medical treatment. The police have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

