Inundation in Rajasthan: Monsoon's Waters Bring Tragedy and Relief
Rajasthan faced intense rains as the southwest monsoon activated across the state. Flooding in Bhilwara and a deadly accident in Jodhpur highlighted the impact. Overall, eastern Rajasthan experienced significant rainfall, with forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.
The southwest monsoon unleashed heavy rains across Rajasthan, resulting in widespread flooding and tragic incidents, according to the Met department's report on Saturday.
A car accident in Jodhpur's Daijar, where three people perished after their vehicle fell into a flooded drain, highlighted the severity of conditions caused by intense rainfall.
With Bhilwara witnessing 175 mm of rain and forecasts predicting more heavy showers, the state braces for possible continued weather challenges, impacting the region significantly.
