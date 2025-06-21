Inundation in Rajasthan: Monsoon's Waters Bring Tragedy and Relief

The southwest monsoon unleashed heavy rains across Rajasthan, resulting in widespread flooding and tragic incidents, according to the Met department's report on Saturday.

A car accident in Jodhpur's Daijar, where three people perished after their vehicle fell into a flooded drain, highlighted the severity of conditions caused by intense rainfall.

With Bhilwara witnessing 175 mm of rain and forecasts predicting more heavy showers, the state braces for possible continued weather challenges, impacting the region significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)