Left Menu

Inundation in Rajasthan: Monsoon's Waters Bring Tragedy and Relief

Rajasthan faced intense rains as the southwest monsoon activated across the state. Flooding in Bhilwara and a deadly accident in Jodhpur highlighted the impact. Overall, eastern Rajasthan experienced significant rainfall, with forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:59 IST
Inundation in Rajasthan: Monsoon's Waters Bring Tragedy and Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon unleashed heavy rains across Rajasthan, resulting in widespread flooding and tragic incidents, according to the Met department's report on Saturday.

A car accident in Jodhpur's Daijar, where three people perished after their vehicle fell into a flooded drain, highlighted the severity of conditions caused by intense rainfall.

With Bhilwara witnessing 175 mm of rain and forecasts predicting more heavy showers, the state braces for possible continued weather challenges, impacting the region significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025