Heroic Rescue in Byculla: Residents Saved from Blaze

A fire erupted on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Byculla, Mumbai, causing a dramatic rescue operation on Saturday evening, according to a civic official.

The incident took place at Musa House, opposite Sant Rohidas Garden, at approximately 6:27 pm. The fire threatened residents on the upper floor.

Fortunately, the fire brigade intervened promptly, rescuing between 10 and 12 people without any reported injuries. The blaze was successfully extinguished after an hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)