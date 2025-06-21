Left Menu

Heroic Rescue in Byculla: Residents Saved from Blaze

A fire broke out in a ground-floor shop in a two-storey building in Byculla, Mumbai. At least 10 to 12 residents were rescued by the fire brigade. The incident occurred at Musa House. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished after about an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:01 IST
Heroic Rescue in Byculla: Residents Saved from Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Byculla, Mumbai, causing a dramatic rescue operation on Saturday evening, according to a civic official.

The incident took place at Musa House, opposite Sant Rohidas Garden, at approximately 6:27 pm. The fire threatened residents on the upper floor.

Fortunately, the fire brigade intervened promptly, rescuing between 10 and 12 people without any reported injuries. The blaze was successfully extinguished after an hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025