Heroic Rescue in Byculla: Residents Saved from Blaze
A fire broke out in a ground-floor shop in a two-storey building in Byculla, Mumbai. At least 10 to 12 residents were rescued by the fire brigade. The incident occurred at Musa House. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished after about an hour.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:01 IST
A fire erupted on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Byculla, Mumbai, causing a dramatic rescue operation on Saturday evening, according to a civic official.
The incident took place at Musa House, opposite Sant Rohidas Garden, at approximately 6:27 pm. The fire threatened residents on the upper floor.
Fortunately, the fire brigade intervened promptly, rescuing between 10 and 12 people without any reported injuries. The blaze was successfully extinguished after an hour.
