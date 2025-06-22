Left Menu

Monsoon Advances, Brings Respite to Punjab and Haryana

The southwest monsoon advanced in parts of Punjab and is expected to spread to Haryana and Chandigarh within two days. Pre-monsoon rains have cooled the region, and more rainfall is anticipated. Thunderstorms or lightning may accompany the rains, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon has made significant progress, advancing into parts of Punjab over the weekend. Experts from the Chandigarh Meteorological Department forecast that favourable conditions will allow the monsoon to expand over Haryana and Chandigarh in the coming days, bringing more rainfall to these regions.

After arriving approximately a week earlier than usual in parts of Punjab, the monsoon has brought daily showers, alleviating the intense summer heat. The Meteorological Department predicts increasing rainfall activity in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with potential thunderstorms and heavy showers in isolated areas.

Rainfall measurements on Sunday revealed 39 mm in Amritsar and 49 mm in Ludhiana, with several other Punjab cities receiving rain. Despite the cooling rains, isolated areas like Sirsa continue to experience higher temperatures, recording up to 42 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

