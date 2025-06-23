Left Menu

Bihar's New Six-Lane Bridge: A Game-Changer for Patna and Raghopur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a six-lane bridge connecting Patna to Raghopur over the Ganges. The bridge is expected to benefit locals immensely. Despite its importance, opposition leaders, particularly RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, were absent, attributing the project to a prior government. Cost escalations were also criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:02 IST
Bihar's New Six-Lane Bridge: A Game-Changer for Patna and Raghopur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a significant infrastructure project — a six-lane bridge connecting Patna with Raghopur over the Ganges. The ceremony, held near Kachchi Dargah, was attended by several state ministers and officials.

The new bridge stretches 4.57 kilometers and is expected to ease transportation for Raghopur residents, who previously relied on boats for crossing the river. This development marks a major milestone for the region, as Kumar seeks another term in office.

However, the political landscape around the project is contentious. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, notably absent, continues the party's silence on the bridge, which opposition parties attribute to a 2015 approval under a different government. Meanwhile, Congress has criticized cost escalations and highlighted past collapses of similar projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025