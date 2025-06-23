Bihar's New Six-Lane Bridge: A Game-Changer for Patna and Raghopur
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a six-lane bridge connecting Patna to Raghopur over the Ganges. The bridge is expected to benefit locals immensely. Despite its importance, opposition leaders, particularly RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, were absent, attributing the project to a prior government. Cost escalations were also criticized.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a significant infrastructure project — a six-lane bridge connecting Patna with Raghopur over the Ganges. The ceremony, held near Kachchi Dargah, was attended by several state ministers and officials.
The new bridge stretches 4.57 kilometers and is expected to ease transportation for Raghopur residents, who previously relied on boats for crossing the river. This development marks a major milestone for the region, as Kumar seeks another term in office.
However, the political landscape around the project is contentious. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, notably absent, continues the party's silence on the bridge, which opposition parties attribute to a 2015 approval under a different government. Meanwhile, Congress has criticized cost escalations and highlighted past collapses of similar projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Patna
- Raghopur
- bridge
- Nitish Kumar
- Tejashwi Yadav
- infrastructure
- Ganges
- politics
- elections
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Challenge to Nitish Kumar on Bihar Reservation Quota
$1 Billion Boost to Auckland Hospitals to Upgrade Critical Infrastructure
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge
Overcrowding in Mumbai Trains: A Crisis Fueled by Influx and Infrastructure Challenges
IRB Infrastructure Tolls Surge: 9% Revenue Jump in May 2025