Bihar's New Six-Lane Bridge: A Game-Changer for Patna and Raghopur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a significant infrastructure project — a six-lane bridge connecting Patna with Raghopur over the Ganges. The ceremony, held near Kachchi Dargah, was attended by several state ministers and officials.

The new bridge stretches 4.57 kilometers and is expected to ease transportation for Raghopur residents, who previously relied on boats for crossing the river. This development marks a major milestone for the region, as Kumar seeks another term in office.

However, the political landscape around the project is contentious. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, notably absent, continues the party's silence on the bridge, which opposition parties attribute to a 2015 approval under a different government. Meanwhile, Congress has criticized cost escalations and highlighted past collapses of similar projects.

