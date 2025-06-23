Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives Amid Heavy Rainfall

Three individuals, including Rakesh Paswan, Navminath Sharma, and Usman Ansari, lost their lives to lightning strikes during heavy rainfall. The incidents occurred in various villages, and six others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, three people were fatally struck by lightning amidst intense rainfall, local officials reported on Monday.

Rakesh Paswan, a mechanic, fatally encountered a lightning strike near a bridge in Bela village. He succumbed shortly after his arrival at the Community Health Centre in Pipraich.

Elsewhere, 45-year-old Navminath Sharma from Pipraich and Usman Ansari, aged 52 from Phulwaria, were both victims of the deadly lightning. Six additional individuals suffered injuries and are currently hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

