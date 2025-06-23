Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives Amid Heavy Rainfall

In a tragic series of events, three people were fatally struck by lightning amidst intense rainfall, local officials reported on Monday.

Rakesh Paswan, a mechanic, fatally encountered a lightning strike near a bridge in Bela village. He succumbed shortly after his arrival at the Community Health Centre in Pipraich.

Elsewhere, 45-year-old Navminath Sharma from Pipraich and Usman Ansari, aged 52 from Phulwaria, were both victims of the deadly lightning. Six additional individuals suffered injuries and are currently hospitalized.

