Israeli Strike Impacts Evin Prison: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported

An Israeli strike on Evin prison in Tehran caused damage to the administrative building, resulting in casualties and injuries among staff, inmates, and their families. Official reports confirm deaths but await exact figures.

An Israeli airstrike targeted Evin prison's administrative section in Tehran, causing significant damage and resulting in several casualties, according to a judiciary spokesperson.

The attack led to injuries among administrative staff, inmates, and their family members. Although deaths have been confirmed, exact numbers are yet to be determined.

The judiciary spokesperson conveyed the somber news on state television, describing those who died as martyrs and confirming the extent of the destruction.

