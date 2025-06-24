Delhi's PWD Undertakes Marathon Pothole Repair Campaign

On Tuesday, the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi embarked on an ambitious campaign to fill 3,400 potholes across the city. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was at Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi to monitor the repair operations.

This initiative, described as 'historic' by officials, saw the deployment of approximately 200 maintenance vans and over 1,000 workers. The effort spans 1,400 kilometers of the PWD's road network, aiming to improve safety and accessibility.

By midday, 60% of the potholes were repaired. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and other BJP leaders publicly supported the initiative, sharing updates on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)