Delhi's PWD Undertakes Marathon Pothole Repair Campaign

The Public Works Department in Delhi launched a one-day campaign to fill 3,400 potholes, with minister Parvesh Verma overseeing operations. The initiative mobilized 200 vans and 1,000 workers. The campaign aims to make Delhi roads safer and will boost accessibility across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:10 IST
Delhi's PWD Undertakes Marathon Pothole Repair Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi embarked on an ambitious campaign to fill 3,400 potholes across the city. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was at Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi to monitor the repair operations.

This initiative, described as 'historic' by officials, saw the deployment of approximately 200 maintenance vans and over 1,000 workers. The effort spans 1,400 kilometers of the PWD's road network, aiming to improve safety and accessibility.

By midday, 60% of the potholes were repaired. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and other BJP leaders publicly supported the initiative, sharing updates on social media platforms.

