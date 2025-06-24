AI Revolutionizes Weather Prediction: Breakthroughs in Cyclone Tracking and Monsoon Forecasting

Innovative approaches spearheaded by IIT Delhi researchers are setting a new standard for meteorological prediction through harnessing artificial intelligence. Recent studies reveal significant strides in tropical cyclone tracking and monsoon forecasting, as outlined in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Machine Learning and Computation.

The research team, led by Professors Sandeep Sukumaran and Hairprasad Kodamana, demonstrated that transformer neural networks could accurately predict monsoon patterns up to 18 days in advance. This breakthrough marks a leap forward in predictive accuracy while notably reducing computational demands.

Concurrently, a second study evaluated four AI weather prediction systems, revealing the Aurora model's superior 96-hour cyclone forecasting capabilities. These AI advancements, crucial amid climate change effects, offer vital tools for early warning systems and resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)