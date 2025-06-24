Chancellor Merz's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Aspirations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed the Bundestag on Tuesday, underscoring the global threat posed by Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities. He stressed the vital role of diplomatic efforts to deter Iran's ambitions and highlighted the shared responsibility of nations like Israel and the United States in tackling the issue.

Merz made these remarks prior to a NATO summit in The Hague, warning that mishandling the conflict could escalate into a regional war. He assured lawmakers that Berlin is committed to exhaust all diplomatic avenues to maintain stability in the Middle East.

The Chancellor's comments reflect Germany's strategic priorities, advocating for a collective international response to thwart nuclear proliferation and sustain regional peace.

