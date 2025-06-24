Left Menu

Chancellor Merz's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Aspirations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expresses concern over Iran's nuclear ambitions, emphasizing the threat they pose to global peace. He urges diplomatic efforts to prevent regional conflict ahead of a NATO summit. Merz highlights the importance of international cooperation, particularly focusing on Israel and the United States' roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:59 IST
Chancellor Merz's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Aspirations
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed the Bundestag on Tuesday, underscoring the global threat posed by Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities. He stressed the vital role of diplomatic efforts to deter Iran's ambitions and highlighted the shared responsibility of nations like Israel and the United States in tackling the issue.

Merz made these remarks prior to a NATO summit in The Hague, warning that mishandling the conflict could escalate into a regional war. He assured lawmakers that Berlin is committed to exhaust all diplomatic avenues to maintain stability in the Middle East.

The Chancellor's comments reflect Germany's strategic priorities, advocating for a collective international response to thwart nuclear proliferation and sustain regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025