Thane's Protection Walls Topple Amid Torrential Rain in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Thane city, heavy rainfall led to the collapse of protection walls at two sites. While there were no injuries, debris removal and restoration work are underway with local authorities ensuring safety and managing the damage.
Heavy overnight rains in Maharashtra's Thane city resulted in the collapse of protective walls at two sites, officials have reported. Fortunately, no injuries were noted.
According to Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, the first collapse took place near Gomi Avenue Society on Pokhran Road No 1. The forest protection wall, 15 feet long and 6 feet tall, fell onto an adjoining road around 8:40 am.
A second incident followed at 12:10 pm in Gandhinagar on Pokhran Road No. 2, where a 30-foot wall collapsed into a drain, taking two trees down with it. Authorities from the Public Works Department and the disaster management cell responded quickly, barricading the area as debris removal and restoration commenced.
