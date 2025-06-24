Left Menu

TVS Emerald's Strategic Land Acquisition in Bengaluru: A Boost to Real Estate Expansion

TVS Emerald has acquired a 7.18-acre land parcel in Rayasandra, Bengaluru, aimed at a project revenue potential exceeding Rs 700 crore. The acquisition demonstrates its commitment to expanding within Bengaluru's thriving real estate market and signifies its seventh major deal in the city.

Real estate developer TVS Emerald has announced the acquisition of a 7.18-acre land parcel in Rayasandra, Bengaluru, with a projected revenue potential exceeding Rs 700 crore. The acquisition marks a significant step in the company's strategy to bolster its presence in the city's vibrant real estate landscape.

The newly acquired land is strategically located near Rayasandra lake, enhancing its appeal as a site for premium residential development, given its proximity to major IT hubs, educational institutions, and commercial centers. This is TVS Emerald's seventh major acquisition in Bengaluru, underscoring its confidence in the city's growth potential.

TVS Emerald's director and CEO, Sriram Iyer, expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating it presents an excellent opportunity for developing a premium residential project. With its superior location within an established micro-market, the site is poised to attract significant interest from potential residents.

