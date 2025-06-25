Successful Launch: Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey to ISS Aboard SpaceX

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set for space travel, as the Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station prepares for launch. SpaceX, supporting this historical journey, assures favorable weather conditions for the lift-off scheduled for this Wednesday.

The Axiom Mission 4, a joint venture by NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, aims to dock their Dragon spacecraft with the ISS, where Shukla will serve as the pilot under the command of Peggy Whitson. This significant mission underscores the strong ties between NASA and ISRO, as it realizes a promise to enhance their collaborative efforts.

Facing previous weather-related and technical delays, the mission has now received the green light following repairs on the ISS's Russian module. The pioneering crew is also scheduled to conduct several scientific and STEM activities during their stay at the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies.)