Royal Bengal Tiger Causes Panic in Ranchi Village

A Royal Bengal Tiger entered a house in a village in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, causing panic among residents. A rescue team from Palamau Tiger Reserve is on its way to safely capture the tiger. Prohibitory orders have been issued around the house to facilitate the rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sense of alarm swept through Mardu village in Ranchi district as an unexpected guest—a Royal Bengal Tiger—entered a local farmer's house. The incident prompted an urgent response from the Palamau Tiger Reserve team, who are en route for a rescue operation, according to forest officials.

Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Srikant Verma shared that the tiger entered the residence of Puran Chand Mahto early Wednesday morning after he opened his door. Thinking fast, Mahto locked the room from outside, ensuring the safety of those inside the house.

To ensure the tiger's safe capture, prohibitory orders have been imposed within a 200-meter radius of Mahto's house. Authorities believe the tiger may have come from neighboring West Bengal, given the proximity of a large forest area in Purulia district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

