Tragedy in Haldwani: Family Car Plunge Claims Four Lives
A car accident in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, led to the death of four family members, including a newborn. The vehicle crashed into a canal while returning home post-delivery. Heavy rains and landslides have been affecting the region. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and wished for the injured to recover swiftly.
- Country:
- India
A devastating car accident in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, has claimed the lives of four family members, including a newborn child, police reported. The family was on their way back home to Kitchha after welcoming the new member when the tragedy occurred.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating via social media his prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. The accident comes amidst torrential rains hitting the state, leading to landslides and further chaos.
As the monsoon persists, authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay informed about weather developments. The injured are receiving treatment, while the incident has further underscored the need to address road safety amid challenging weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Traditional Fishermen Thrive Amid Goa's Monsoon Mechanized Fishing Ban
Eulogising foreign invaders should be stopped, national heroes must be honoured: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Bahraich.
Maharashtra Farmers Advised to Await Monsoon for Sowing
Delhi's Drain Desilting: A Commitment to Effective Monsoon Management
Odisha Chief Minister Boosts Policing Infrastructure with New DCP Office