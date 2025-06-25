Tragedy in Haldwani: Family Car Plunge Claims Four Lives

A devastating car accident in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, has claimed the lives of four family members, including a newborn child, police reported. The family was on their way back home to Kitchha after welcoming the new member when the tragedy occurred.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating via social media his prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. The accident comes amidst torrential rains hitting the state, leading to landslides and further chaos.

As the monsoon persists, authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay informed about weather developments. The injured are receiving treatment, while the incident has further underscored the need to address road safety amid challenging weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)