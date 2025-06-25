Left Menu

Villagers Protest Against Vadhavan Seaport Project: Livelihoods at Stake

Villagers in Maharashtra's Palghar district protested a technical survey for a proposed deep seaport, fearing it threatened their livelihoods. Officials halted the survey due to bad weather. The Rs 76,200 crore project, opposed by locals and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, is backed by the Union Cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:42 IST
  India

Concerned villagers from Maharashtra's Palghar district staged a protest on Wednesday, opposing a technical survey for the proposed deep seaport at Vadhavan, citing threats to their livelihoods.

The police and officials clarified that the survey was halted due to inclement weather conditions, despite claims of agitation.

The significant Rs 76,200 crore project, backed by the Union Cabinet, has faced opposition from local communities and political figures, including Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

