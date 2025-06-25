Villagers Protest Against Vadhavan Seaport Project: Livelihoods at Stake

Concerned villagers from Maharashtra's Palghar district staged a protest on Wednesday, opposing a technical survey for the proposed deep seaport at Vadhavan, citing threats to their livelihoods.

The police and officials clarified that the survey was halted due to inclement weather conditions, despite claims of agitation.

The significant Rs 76,200 crore project, backed by the Union Cabinet, has faced opposition from local communities and political figures, including Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)