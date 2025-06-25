Left Menu

Devastation Strikes as Car Plunges into Canal Amid Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand

A family's return journey from a hospital in Haldwani turned tragic when their car fell into a canal, killing four, including a newborn. The accident occurred amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Three family members were injured and are under treatment. The Chief Minister expressed sorrow over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:22 IST
Devastation Strikes as Car Plunges into Canal Amid Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district claimed the lives of four family members, including a four-day-old infant, after their car plunged into a canal during torrential rains. The incident took place in Haldwani on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The family, originally from Kichha town in Udham Singh Nagar district, was en route back home from Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. It was during this unfortunate journey that the vehicle veered off the road near the fire department and fell into the canal at around 7:30 am.

Among the deceased were the newborn, his father Rakesh, grandmother Kamala Devi, and aunt Neetu. Meanwhile, the child's mother Rama sustained injuries, alongside Neetu's husband Ramesh and the car driver Shyamlal. Authorities suggest that the driver lost control due to high speed. Heavy monsoon rains have been affecting the region, leading to landslides and other hazardous conditions. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and hopes for the injured to recover swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025