Devastation Strikes as Car Plunges into Canal Amid Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand

A devastating accident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district claimed the lives of four family members, including a four-day-old infant, after their car plunged into a canal during torrential rains. The incident took place in Haldwani on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The family, originally from Kichha town in Udham Singh Nagar district, was en route back home from Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. It was during this unfortunate journey that the vehicle veered off the road near the fire department and fell into the canal at around 7:30 am.

Among the deceased were the newborn, his father Rakesh, grandmother Kamala Devi, and aunt Neetu. Meanwhile, the child's mother Rama sustained injuries, alongside Neetu's husband Ramesh and the car driver Shyamlal. Authorities suggest that the driver lost control due to high speed. Heavy monsoon rains have been affecting the region, leading to landslides and other hazardous conditions. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and hopes for the injured to recover swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)