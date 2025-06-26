Tragic Collision in Una: Man Dies as Two Trucks Overturn

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. The incident unfolded near Bathri village in Haroli on the Una-Garshankar road when a truck collided with another vehicle, overturning onto a parked car, according to police reports.

Victim Deepak Kumar, hailing from Punjab's Jalandhar, was killed instantly while seated in the parked car. The two truck drivers involved, Jasvir Singh and Gurbaksh Singh, suffered minor injuries and have been hospitalized for treatment, authorities said.

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh has confirmed the accident, noting that an investigation is in progress. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, with efforts ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)