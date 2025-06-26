Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Una: Man Dies as Two Trucks Overturn

A fatal accident occurred in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, when a truck overturned onto a parked car after colliding with another vehicle. Deepak Kumar from Jalandhar was killed on the spot, while two truck drivers sustained minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:47 IST
Tragic Collision in Una: Man Dies as Two Trucks Overturn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. The incident unfolded near Bathri village in Haroli on the Una-Garshankar road when a truck collided with another vehicle, overturning onto a parked car, according to police reports.

Victim Deepak Kumar, hailing from Punjab's Jalandhar, was killed instantly while seated in the parked car. The two truck drivers involved, Jasvir Singh and Gurbaksh Singh, suffered minor injuries and have been hospitalized for treatment, authorities said.

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh has confirmed the accident, noting that an investigation is in progress. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, with efforts ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025