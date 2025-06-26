Dramatic Rescue Amidst Maharashtra Floods

In a dramatic rescue operation, disaster management and fire brigade personnel successfully saved three individuals, including a student, from a severely waterlogged crematorium in Maharashtra's Wardha district. Torrential rains had caused significant flooding in the area, complicating rescue efforts.

The incident occurred in Digdoh village, located in Devli taluka of Wardha, where continuous heavy showers since early morning led to rising water levels. The stranded individuals were reported to be a school student and two other youths, who found themselves trapped at a cement structure within the cemetery premises.

Acting promptly, a team of fire brigade and disaster management officials reached the scene following an alert raised by district disaster response management officer Shubham Ghorpade. Their swift action ensured the safe rescue of all three individuals, preventing what could have been a grim outcome.

