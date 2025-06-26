Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue Amidst Maharashtra Floods

Three individuals, including a student, were rescued from a waterlogged crematorium in Wardha district, Maharashtra. Heavy rains led to flooding in Digdoh village, leaving them stranded. A disaster management and fire brigade team successfully conducted the rescue operation, averting potential tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, disaster management and fire brigade personnel successfully saved three individuals, including a student, from a severely waterlogged crematorium in Maharashtra's Wardha district. Torrential rains had caused significant flooding in the area, complicating rescue efforts.

The incident occurred in Digdoh village, located in Devli taluka of Wardha, where continuous heavy showers since early morning led to rising water levels. The stranded individuals were reported to be a school student and two other youths, who found themselves trapped at a cement structure within the cemetery premises.

Acting promptly, a team of fire brigade and disaster management officials reached the scene following an alert raised by district disaster response management officer Shubham Ghorpade. Their swift action ensured the safe rescue of all three individuals, preventing what could have been a grim outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

