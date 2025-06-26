Blazing Battleground: Greek Firefighters Combat Ferocious Wildfires
Greek firefighters are battling fierce wildfires in Palaia Fokaia, south of Athens, with support from aircraft and helicopters. The blazes, fueled by high winds and scorching temperatures, have prompted evacuations and highlight the increasing challenges posed by climate change and extreme weather in Greece.
Greek firefighters on Thursday confronted an intense wildfire that threatened homes and holiday properties near Palaia Fokaia, a coastal town 40 km south of Athens. The flames prompted evacuations, as persistent wildfires across Greece have intensified due to climate change impacts on this southern European fringe.
In Palaia Fokaia, 130 firefighters, aided by 12 aircraft and 12 helicopters, fought the flames fueled by strong winds. Greek police relocated 40 people, as Coast Guard vessels stood by for additional evacuations if necessary, fire brigade spokesperson Vasilios Vathrakogiannis reported at a news conference.
The battle to protect homes was critical, with seaside roadways cordoned off. Reuters footage captured thick smoke above the lush area, where temperatures hit 38°C (100°F). Authorities warned of continued wildfire risks, even as Greece invests heavily in modern firefighting equipment and additional firefighters to tackle the increasing frequency of these blazes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says
U.S. Embassy Evacuations Amid Middle East Tensions: Rising Oil Prices and Military Alerts
U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge Amid Evacuations and Nuclear Deal Deadlock
Climate change fuels rural poverty in China, but digital finance offers lifeline
Typhoon Wutip Hits Southern China: Evacuations and Closures as Storm Intensifies