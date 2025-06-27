Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Tiger Family Sparks Poisoning Fears in Karnataka

In Karnataka's Hugyam forest range, the discovery of a poisoned bovine carcass raises suspicions over the death of a tigress and her four cubs. Authorities intensify anti-poaching measures and surveillance, investigating the potential poisoning under the scrutiny of the National Tiger Conservation Authority's strict protocols, as concerns over tiger safety mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing discovery, officials in the Hugyam forest range of Karnataka's Mahadeshwara Hills found a possibly poisoned cow carcass, intensifying suspicions around the deaths of a tigress and her four cubs. The incident has prompted a rigorous investigation by authorities.

The deaths of these five tigers, reported on Thursday, have led officials to suspect that the animals consumed poisoned meat. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre confirmed the theory, indicating that efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Authorities have responded by enhancing surveillance and monitoring within the forest range. A comprehensive necropsy is being conducted in line with National Tiger Conservation Authority protocols, addressing security concerns heightened by Karnataka's significant tiger population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

