Fadnavis Outlines Vision to Transform Maharashtra's Government Land into Economic Hubs
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis plans to develop government land near major infrastructure projects as economic hubs like BKC. At a review meeting for the Versova-Bhayander coastal road, he emphasized timely permissions and environmental conservation. Fadnavis outlined steps for effective project execution and land management.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has laid out an ambitious plan to transform government land near major infrastructure projects into economic hubs comparable to Mumbai's renowned Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This directive came during a review meeting focused on the proposed Versova-Bhayander coastal road.
The CM emphasized the importance of securing timely permissions and prioritizing environmental conservation measures, particularly compensatory mangrove planting, during the project's execution. He insists on synchronizing all necessary environmental and construction permits to prevent delays, setting a completion deadline of December 2028.
Fadnavis also underscored the strategic importance of the 26-kilometre coastal road, noting the involvement of approximately 165 hectares of government-owned land. He directed relevant departments to expedite the land transfer process and urged for the innovative use of advertising infrastructure to generate revenue for road maintenance.
