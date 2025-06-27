Stock Markets Soar on Inflation News

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached unprecedented levels at Friday's opening, buoyed by a favorable inflation report that bolstered confidence in a lenient policy approach from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 118.8 points, or 0.27%, opening at 43,505.6. Investors were optimistic as the inflation data suggested a continuation of moderate interest rates.

The S&P 500 climbed 9.7 points, or 0.16%, reaching an opening figure of 6,150.7. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 49.4 points, or 0.24%, to open at 20,217.264, signaling strong investor sentiment and market confidence.

