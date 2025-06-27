Stock Markets Soar on Inflation News
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs following a positive inflation report. This fueled optimism for a dovish policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw gains, rising by 118.8 points at its opening.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached unprecedented levels at Friday's opening, buoyed by a favorable inflation report that bolstered confidence in a lenient policy approach from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 118.8 points, or 0.27%, opening at 43,505.6. Investors were optimistic as the inflation data suggested a continuation of moderate interest rates.
The S&P 500 climbed 9.7 points, or 0.16%, reaching an opening figure of 6,150.7. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 49.4 points, or 0.24%, to open at 20,217.264, signaling strong investor sentiment and market confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions Fuel Record Highs for Israeli Stocks
India Surges Russian Thermal Coal Imports to Record Highs
Cocaine Trade Hits Record Highs: Global Production and Usage Surge
India's Economic Surge: Record Highs in Export Orders and Employment
Dollar Decline Amid Fed Speculations Fuels Record Highs in Global Stocks