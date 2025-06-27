Left Menu

London Climate Action Week Shines Amid U.S. Climate Policy Retreat

London Climate Action Week saw record attendance as the UK bolstered its climate stance amid U.S. policy rollbacks under Trump. The event offered a platform for frank discussions on climate, diversity, and human rights, contrasting with restrictive U.S. travel policies hindering participation in New York's climate event.

27-06-2025
London Climate Action Week (LCAW) attracted a record attendance, doubling in size from its 2024 edition, amid U.S. climate policy setbacks under President Donald Trump. The event, featuring over 700 events and 45,000 attendees, was bolstered by the UK's robust climate stance and support for visitors from developing nations.

The U.S., under the Trump administration, exited a global carbon emissions reduction deal and cut support for green technologies, starkly contrasting the British government's active participation in LCAW. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband emphasized Britain's vision to become a 'clean energy superpower,' pressing for a departure from fossil fuel dependency.

London offered a platform for transparent discussions on climate change and human rights. This openness was vital as U.S. travel bans threatened attendance at New York Climate Week. Indigenous Peoples representative Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim highlighted the increased opportunity to engage freely in London, given the travel barriers to New York.

