Uttar Pradesh Launches Zero-Plastic Drive for Kanwar Yatra

The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department has initiated a comprehensive plan to ensure cleanliness, proper water supply, and lighting for the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Mela. Key measures include cleaning operations, water management, sanitation facilities, anti-larval spraying, and public awareness campaigns against single-use plastics.

Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:21 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department (UDD) has rolled out an exhaustive plan aimed at ensuring a sanitized and eco-friendly Kanwar Yatra this year. The state government's initiative, as detailed in a recent statement, encompasses cleanliness, water logistics, and lighting for the Kanwar Yatra, Sawan Mela, and other impending festivals.

Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of UDD, has tasked urban bodies with executing daily clean-up efforts from dawn to early morning. Special focus is placed on maintaining the Kanwar Yatra paths and ghats by allocating dedicated sanitation workers. Waste is to be swiftly transported to landfill sites, ensuring litter-free streets.

Coinciding with the July 11 commencement of the Kanwar Yatra, issues like waterlogging will be tackled through micro-plans for anti-larval spraying and fogging. Moreover, plans include setting up temporary toilets and establishing drinking water stations, alongside efforts to ban single-use plastics for a cleaner yatra.

