Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Kaushambi District

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, resulting in the deaths of a woman and a teenage girl who were struck by lightning while working in the fields. The victims, identified as Bhagneeti, 35, and Sunita, 15, were engaged in transplanting paddy in Amura village when they were fatally injured.

The lightning strike occurred on Saturday afternoon, instantly claiming the lives of the two women, according to Circle Officer Shivank Singh. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families, ordering the immediate distribution of relief funds and ensuring medical treatment for any others affected. The state government's swift response aims to address the needs of victims' families amidst this natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)